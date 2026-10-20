Seattle cruise industry delivers record-breaking season in 2026

The Brief Seattle’s 2026 cruise season generated an estimated $1.2 billion in economic impact, hosting nearly 2 million passengers across 330 ship calls. A record 66% of docked ships used shore power to cut emissions, supporting the Port of Seattle’s goal to hit 100% usage by 2028. Preliminary 2027 schedules are already out, with the port projecting over 300 ship calls and another 2+ million travelers next year.



2026 proved to be a massive year for Seattle's cruise industry.

According to the Port of Seattle, this year's cruise season broke multiple records, including generating an estimated $1 billion in economic benefit to the region, hosting a record number of passengers and sailings, and a new high in shore power usage.

Seattle cruise industry sets multiple records in 2026

By the numbers:

The Port of Seattle posted the following statistics as a celebration of its successful cruise season this year:

330 total ship calls

Provided an estimated $1.2 billion in economic benefit to the region

Nearly 2 million revenue passengers

Provided over 5,120 jobs, either directly or indirectly, throughout the cruise season

Setting a new record with 66% of ships utilizing shore power at berth

Launching their first season in Seattle for two cruise lines – MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages

Port of Seattle said it also safely and successfully bunkered liquefied natural gas for Star Princess, which became the first cruise ship to do so in Elliott Bay.

What they're saying:

"Seattle's cruise industry continues to be a powerful economic engine for our region, supporting businesses and strengthening the communities that make this place special," said Sam Cho, Port of Seattle Commissioner. "Each season, cruise supports thousands of direct and indirect jobs, generates more than $1.2 billion in annual economic impact, and remains the Port’s fastest-growing maritime sector."

Renée Limoge Reeve, the vice president of government affairs for Cruise Lines International Association, said, "The Port of Seattle continues to strengthen its position as a premier home port for cruise travel to Alaska and Canada…CLIA and our cruise line members look forward to continuing our strong collaboration with the Port to advance this progress and deliver benefits for guests, local communities, and the broader region."

What is shore power?

Dig deeper:

Shore power connections allow cruise ships to use cleaner energy and turn off their diesel engines while docked. This allows energy to continue running for lights, food storage or any other process that requires power on the cruise ship while simultaneously cutting diesel and CO2 emissions.

The Port of Seattle said that it hopes to use shore power for 100% of home ported ships by 2028.

The agency added that during this cruise season, the use of shore power prevented an estimated 1.52 metric tons (about 3,350 pounds) of diesel particulate matter and over 6,000 metric tons of CO2e emissions.

Looking ahead

What's next:

The Port of Seattle has released its preliminary 2027 cruise schedule, so anyone attempting to plan for next year can begin doing so.

The agency said it expects to see over 300 calls in 2027, while transporting over 2 million passengers.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Port of Seattle.

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