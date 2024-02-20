Seattle Mayor Harrell to deliver 2024 State of the City Address

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is expected to deliver his State of the City Address Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor Harrell’s State of the City Address will begin at 12:00 p.m. PT and will be streamed live in the video player at the top of this article.

The State of the City Address comes after a record-breaking year for homicides in Seattle.

Public safety is expected to be one of the main points – as it was last year.

RELATED: More homicides are going unsolved as Seattle hangs in a staffing crisis

Last February, Mayor Harrell talked about bolstering the Seattle Police Department. Staffing decreased last year but at a much lower level than in previous years.

This year, Harrell could have more support from the new City Council, which supports hiring more police and prosecuting public drug use.