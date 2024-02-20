Seattle Mayor Harrell to deliver 2024 State of the City Address
SEATTLE - Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is expected to deliver his State of the City Address Tuesday afternoon.
Mayor Harrell’s State of the City Address will begin at 12:00 p.m. PT and will be streamed live in the video player at the top of this article.
The State of the City Address comes after a record-breaking year for homicides in Seattle.
Public safety is expected to be one of the main points – as it was last year.
Last February, Mayor Harrell talked about bolstering the Seattle Police Department. Staffing decreased last year but at a much lower level than in previous years.
This year, Harrell could have more support from the new City Council, which supports hiring more police and prosecuting public drug use.