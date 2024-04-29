Seattle Sounders defender Alex Roldan will have to sit out another game after the MLS Disciplinary Committee suspended him for two games for serious foul play in the 74th minute of Seattle’s match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

The news comes after Roldan did not play against DC United on Saturday, serving his red card suspension as the Sounders fell 2-1.

Video of the foul play shows Roldan colliding with the back of Whitecaps defender Ali Ahmed.

The additional match suspension will be served during Seattle’s May 5 game against the LA Galaxy.

Roldan will be available for Seattle’s rescheduled match against the Philadelphia Union on April 30, which was postponed from its original date of March 9.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Boeing firefighters hit picket lines as strike deadline looms

King County program provides $500 a month to those in need

North Bend residents help corral missing zebras

UW encampment group asking school to cut ties with Israel, Boeing

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.