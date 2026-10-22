Seattle Sounders hope for strong finish after disappointing home draw

The Brief Midfielder Cristian Roldan called a recent home draw against last-place Montreal "unacceptable," stressing that the team must play with extreme urgency over its final four regular-season games to secure a playoff spot. The Sounders are preparing for a challenging upcoming match against San Diego, which is the final opponent on their remaining schedule currently sitting outside the postseason picture. Defensive depth remains a concern as center back Yeimar, who has been limited to five starts this season due to a quad injury, left practice early on Thursday.



The Seattle Sounders are searching for answers after dropping points in a home draw against last-place Montreal, even as the club maintains a strong run of just one loss in its last 11 matches spanning two months.

With four regular-season games remaining, players expressed clear frustration over the result and the team's slow start, emphasizing the need for immediate improvement.

Roldan calls home draw ‘unacceptable’

What they're saying:

Midfielder Cristian Roldan acknowledged the team's grueling stretch of travel and scheduling, but offered no excuses for the performance at home.

"You know, maybe it was Montreal in a [three]-game-week after a lot of travel, and maybe the guys are tired, but that’s just unacceptable on our part," Roldan said. "We need to come out and be ready to rock, especially at home."

Postseason hopes hang in the balance

Big picture view:

The Sounders now turn their focus to a crucial stretch run as they sit right on the edge of the postseason picture. Their next match against San Diego marks the final team on their remaining schedule currently outside a playoff spot.

Roldan stressed that the squad must approach these final four fixtures with extreme urgency.

"This is our season here, these next four games," Roldan said. "We’re right at the cusp of making the playoffs or not making the playoffs. With four games left against four tough teams, this is our season here. So, if we’re not ready for these games, if we don’t come prepared for these games, we’re going to get eaten alive."

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 17: Cristian Roldan #7 of the Seattle Sounders controls the ball during the match against the CF Montréal at Lumen Field on October 17, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. The match ends in a 1-1 tie.

Preparing for a challenging matchup with San Diego

What's next:

Despite San Diego sitting outside the playoff line, Seattle is not taking the upcoming fixture lightly.

"This is a team that plays really pretty football, difficult to play against, so I think the guys will be ready for this game," Roldan said. "It’s going to be a tough game, we’ve always had tough games against San Diego, so we’re going to have to be at our best to beat them."

Defensive injury watch in Renton

Dig deeper:

Meanwhile, the team faces lingering questions along its backline. Center back Yeimar was seen leaving practice early on Thursday, receiving encouragement from teammates and goalkeeper coach Tommy Dutra as he departed.

Yeimar has been limited to just five starts this season while dealing with a quad injury. Head coach Brian Schmetzer is scheduled to address the media on Friday.

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