Seattle weather: Sunshine, chilly temperatures into next week

It's shaping up to be a really nice fall weekend with more sunshine and mostly clear skies. The catch will be the low temperatures.

We still have an upper-level ridge and high pressure throughout the region keeping us cool. Temperatures are sitting below average this weekend.

Overnight lows will warm slightly by a few degrees, though, still chilly. Lows in the 40s return towards mid-work week.

For Seahawks Sunday, fans can expect low 50s by kickoff with sunshine and blue skies.

Halloween, we may see some isolated rain showers with temperatures in the 40s for the trick-or-treating hour.

The next opportunity for some rainfall in the forecast will be late Wednesday and into Thursday when we could see more rain showers.