Shooting at Lynnwood hotel leaves man dead, woman injured

Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Tuesday morning at a Lynnwood hotel.

The shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. at a hotel near 36th Avenue West and 194th Place Southwest.

Lynnwood police said a man staying at the hotel heard his truck being started in the parking lot. When he went outside, he saw his truck in the middle of the lot and unknown man inside.

The truck was next to car, which was stolen out of Burien, investigators said.

According to police, there was a confrontation and shots were fired.

The truck owner called 911 and when officers arrived, they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds.

Investigators said the man was declared dead at the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

The truck owner was detained, and the gun was recovered at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.