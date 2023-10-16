Shooting outside Seattle daycare leaves man seriously injured, children scrambling for safety

Children were told to get down and crawl to safety after a shooting outside a daycare in Seattle’s Central District on Monday.

Seattle Police say the shooting happened around 3 p.m. near 23rd Ave S and S Jackson St.

FOX 13 News has learned that children were inside the nearby A 4 Apple Learning Center when the shooting occurred. Bullets came through the windows, and teachers immediately got their students to the ground.

A 47-year-old man was shot several times, and he was quickly taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries.

No suspects have been identified, and police have not learned what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call SPD’s violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.

This is a developing story and FOX 13 News is working to learn more.