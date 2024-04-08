The Washington State Patrol has activated a SILVER Alert for a man with memory issues who walked away from a healthcare facility in Pierce County.

WSP says 65-year-old Daniel Matthai was last seen leaving his Parkland-area care facility on foot at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Matthai has memory issues and may not be able to return without assistance, as he also has no access to a cell phone or vehicle.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says Matthai has several mental health conditions and requires medication, which he does not have with him.

Matthai is 5'8", 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. It's unknown what clothing he is wearing.

If you see Matthai, call 911 immediately.

