Skagit Valley Tulip Festival extending through May 5

If you didn't have time to check out the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival this year, you're in luck.

Tulip Valley Farms announced that the festival is extending its open dates through May 5, allowing more visitors to experience the beauty of the bloom.

Founder of Tulip Valley Farms Andrew Miller says his innovative planting style has allowed them to push back their scheduled closing date.

"The only thing we love more than growing great tulips is sharing them, and all the on-farm fun with our amazing guests," said Miller. "Adding a few extra weekends to the bloom this year has been the icing on the cake for us in what has been an extraordinary year. In our second year we’re already the second largest u-pick tulip farm in the country and we love how many new friends and fans we were able to introduce to this new spring tradition."

In celebration of the extension, the festival is also offering reduced rates on admission:

Children (ages 3-15): $5

Adults (ages 16+): $10

Seniors/Military: $7

Tulip Valley Farms is also bringing back its End of Bloom "all-you-can-fit" u-pick buckets. They cost $30 each, but are only $25 when pre-purchased online.

Visitors also have a chance to see "The Bloom Herd" of the adorable Scottish Highland cows, along with Rocky the mini-donkey.

The reduced prices go into effect from May 1 to May 5. More information can be found on the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival website.

