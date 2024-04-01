The son of former Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn, admitted to downloading and viewing hundreds of child pornography materials while on a weekend cocaine bender, according to court documents.

Jack Francis Lynch McGinn was arrested on Friday on two charges of sexual exploitation of a child.

According to court documents, Google reported a CyberTip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after a user had uploaded 700 files containing depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

The user had the email address McJack.2oh6@gmail.com, which was tied to an IP address in the Seattle area.

That IP address was registered to Jack's mother, and it led police to a home in Greenwood.

Police located McGinn at his home, where he was placed under arrest without incident.

According to court documents, McGinn admitted to downloading the files, saying he has a cocaine addiction and goes on weekend benders where he views child pornography.

McGinn said he didn't know why he did not delete the files once he viewed them, and that it felt "f****d up" after, courts docs state.

Forensics detectives located the files on McGinn's desktop, and he was later taken to King County Jail.

In McGinn's first appearance in court on Saturday, the court set his bail at $70,000, and he was ordered to not consume alcohol, marijuana, non-prescribed drugs, or have contact with a minor while his case is pending.

McGinn remains in jail on the bail amount set, and prosecutors anticipate getting a case referral for a charging decision by Tuesday.

