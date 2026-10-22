WA's Sound Transit seeks $765M to buy up houses for light rail access

The Brief The Sound Transit Board of Directors will vote Thursday on a $765 million request to fund property acquisitions and construction access for the West Seattle Link Extension. Resolution R2026-23 covers 64 parcels, requiring three full property purchases, one partial acquisition, and 60 legal easements across affected neighborhoods. Sound Transit plans to negotiate directly with property owners but noted it may use eminent domain if necessary, raising concerns among residents and uninformed renters.



Sound Transit might soon start taking over properties in West Seattle to make way for a light rail extension in the coming years.

The agency’s board of directors is scheduled to vote Thursday on a $765 million funding request to acquire property and secure construction access for the West Seattle Link Extension.

The funding request represents about half of the total budget for the project. If approved, the funds will be used to pay for property purchases and establish access routes needed to build the rail extension.

Breakdown of property impacts

Dig deeper:

Under Resolution R2026-23, the transit agency is seeking authorization to acquire real property interests across 64 parcels. According to project maps, the agency’s needs are divided into three categories. The plan requires three full acquisitions, one partial acquisition, and 60 "easements," or legal permission to access the property.

The full property purchases include at least one townhome in the Pigeon Point neighborhood. The 60 planned easements will provide Sound Transit with the temporary or permanent legal access required to complete construction on those properties.

Eminent domain and neighborhood concerns

Local perspective:

Sound Transit plans to negotiate with property owners to reach an agreement, but the agency has noted it may exercise eminent domain if common ground cannot be found.

The impending acquisitions have drawn mixed reactions from the community. While the transit progress has generated excitement among some longtime residents, others worry the construction will cause an inescapable headache. Several renters living near the proposed route report having no idea what the plan entails and feel excluded from the process.

Sound Transit representatives state that these land acquisitions are critical to completing the project and pledge to work with property owners to minimize disruptions.

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