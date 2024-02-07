Expand / Collapse search

South Beacon Hill Drive-by Shooting Damages 2 Cars; Seattle Police Investigate

By FOX 13 News Staff
SEATTLE - Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened in South Beacon Hill overnight.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), shortly after midnight, officers responded to a shooting near the corner of Beacon Ave. S and S Thistle St.

When officers arrived, they found a black Dodge with bullet damage. 

Authorities say the investigation led them to Martin Luther King Jr. Way S and S Norfolk St.

Police arrived and found a black Toyota with bullet damage.

The SPD says officers learned that an unknown suspect shot from an unidentified vehicle and shot both the Toyota and the Dodge while stopped at a stoplight on Martin Luther King Jr. Way S and S Cloverdale St. 

No injuries were reported. Police recovered evidence from the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.