South Beacon Hill Drive-by Shooting Damages 2 Cars; Seattle Police Investigate

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened in South Beacon Hill overnight.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), shortly after midnight, officers responded to a shooting near the corner of Beacon Ave. S and S Thistle St.

When officers arrived, they found a black Dodge with bullet damage.

Authorities say the investigation led them to Martin Luther King Jr. Way S and S Norfolk St.

Police arrived and found a black Toyota with bullet damage.

Featured article

The SPD says officers learned that an unknown suspect shot from an unidentified vehicle and shot both the Toyota and the Dodge while stopped at a stoplight on Martin Luther King Jr. Way S and S Cloverdale St.

No injuries were reported. Police recovered evidence from the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.