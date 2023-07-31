South Seattle community fed up with violence following shooting at Safeway

Two people are still in the hospital following a shooting that Seattle Police Chief Adrien Diaz called "disturbing."

The violence happened Friday night at the Safeway on the 9200 block of Rainier Ave S.

The most tragic part of the incident is the victims of the shooting were putting on an anti-violence event.

"Two of our staff from Boys and Girls Clubs of King County and three others were injured during a shooting," said Jayme Hommer with the Boy and Girls Clubs of King County.

Hommer says over the last few years, the Boys and Girls Clubs’ Safe Passage team hosted community healing events every Friday, at the scene of the shooting.

"They had activities for the kids. They give food. I mean it’s just dancing and music, good things," said Donna Call.

Call lives in the neighborhood where the shooting happened. She says she is sick of the violence in her community.

"It’s gangs. It’s drugs. It’s just a nightmare," she said.

She says the community needs the work of Safe Passage to see real change.

"I don’t want them to not show up, but we need protection," said Call.

Seattle Police believe two people are responsible for the shooting. SPD has not said why they think this violence happened.

Both suspects are still on the loose and police have not released any identifying information.

Anyone with information can call SPD’s violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.