Woman found fatally shot at Spanaway crash scene identified

The woman who was found dead at a crash scene in Spanaway last week has been identified.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 47-year-old Teresa Latham, of Tacoma, died from a gunshot wound to her head on March 27.

Investigators said the crash was on State Route 7 near 174th Street and Spanaway Loop Road South.

Sgt. Darren Moss of the Pierce County Sheriff's Office told FOX 13 that Latham's car crashed head-on with another car at a low speed.

A driver in the other cant got out to check on Latham, but she was unconscious.

First responders found she had a gunshot wound and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Moss said Latham's car passenger side front window was broken.

The medical examiner ruled the manner of death of Latham a homicide.

Authorities are still searching for a suspect and the investigation remains ongoing.

