Stolen trailer, drugs recovered after police arrest two in Rainier Beach

Police arrested two people who stole a trailer and planned to use it to deliver a large amount of narcotics and other hard drugs last Friday.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says on Dec. 22 at around 10 a.m., officers received a call from the stolen trailer’s rightful owner saying it was spotted near the corner of 53rd Ave. S and Renton Ave. S in Rainier Beach.

When officers approached the trailer, they immediately heard a dog barking and people talking inside. Police ordered the suspects to exit the trailer, but they did not comply.

The owner of the trailer arrived at the scene and gave a key to the officers to unlock the door.

Police warned the suspects they were unlocking the door. As soon as they opened it, they found a man and a woman inside. They eventually got out of the trailer and were taken into custody.

Officers searched the trailer and recovered the following:

993.6 grams of methamphetamine

148 grams of cocaine

189.4 grams of suspected fentanyl

25.1 grams of heroin

102.2 grams of suspected Xanax bars

289.9 grams of amphetamines

2 small weighing scales

Multiple EBT cards and other IDs

Multiple electronics

Approximately $5,284.00 in cash (from suspect search)

The 32-year-old woman and the 41-year-old man were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of narcotics with intent to deliver. Additional charges for obstructing a police officer were also requested for each suspect.

Both suspects were booked into the King County Jail.