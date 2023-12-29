Expand / Collapse search

Bus driver attacked in Bellevue

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Bellevue
Deputies are investigating after a bus driver was attacked in Bellevue.

BELLEVUE, Wash. - King County deputies are investigating after a Metro bus driver was attacked Thursday afternoon in Bellevue.  

According to police, the attack happened on Bellevue Way Southeast and Main Street at about 4:30 p.m.

Investigators said the 76-year-old victim was training a new bus driver when the suspect got on the bus, created a disturbance, hit the victim with a stick and fled. 

The victim was taken to Overlake with a laceration on his head. 

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.  