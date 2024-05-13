Tacoma Narrows Bridge reduced to 2 lanes for emergency repairs

article

A portion of the older section of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge will be closed until further notice for emergency repairs.

As of May 13, the westbound lanes on the bridge were reduced down to two lanes for emergency repairs to the bridge deck. The HOV lane is open to all travelers while work is underway.

Crews discovered an issue with a bridge joint in the middle of the "1950s westbound span," according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

During the closure, crews will repair an expansion joint on the bridge deck. Once the expansion joint is repaired, crews will pour new concrete. The concrete requires an extended curing time, which means travelers can expect the lane closures to remain in place for several days.

The closure will last around the clock and for several days.

Remember to slow down in work zones, and pay attention to merging cars and construction workers.