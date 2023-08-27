Teen arrested for robbing North Seattle store, 2 teenage suspects still not found

A 16-year-old was arrested last week for robbing a store in Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood with two other boys, and now faces four felony charges.

Officers were called around 4:30 p.m. Aug. 22 to a store near 30th Ave NE and NE 127th St.

A store employee told police that three teenage boys came in and tried to steal some tools. When employees went to stop them, one of the kids pulled a gun on them.

The three teens then got into a stolen car and sped off.

Authorities say a short time later, that same stolen vehicle was involved in a crash nearby. The teens reportedly got out and ran from the car.

Officers arrived and managed to track down one of them—the teen who allegedly held the gun at the employee.

He was taken into custody, and officers recovered an illegally-modified gun from him.

Police are still looking for the other two suspects.

The King County Prosecutor's Office announced Sunday the suspect was charged with first-degree robbery, unlawful possession of a machine gun, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The teenager is scheduled to appear in juvenile court on Monday.