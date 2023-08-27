Marysville PD: Parents charged in death of their 4-month-old girl

A Marysville mother and father were charged with homicide by abuse Saturday night, after their 4-month-old baby stopped breathing and died.

Police and firefighters were called to Ninth St and Columbia Ave at 11:12 p.m. to reports of the infant not breathing. They immediately attempted lifesaving treatment on the baby, but it was too late.

Shortly after, police detectives were called to the home to investigate what led to the death of the 4-month-old girl.

An initial investigation led detectives to arrest the 26-year-old father and 25-year-old mother, both of whom were booked into Snohomish County Jail for second-degree murder and homicide by abuse.

According to police, there were two other children at the home who were taken into protective custody at the Department of Children, Youth & Families.

The infant's cause of death has not yet been confirmed by the medical examiner.

