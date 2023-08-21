Police locate, arrest Lacey homicide suspect after 5-day manhunt

article

Police in Lacey say they have located and arrested a man who was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Monday morning.

The Lacey Police Department (LPD) says its detectives received information on the location of the homicide suspect, 42-year-old Scott Matthew Broderick, Friday evening.

At around 6:38 p.m., LPD officers, a SWAT team with the Thurston County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) and a K9 unit arrested Broderick in a fast food parking lot on Quinault Dr. NE in Lacey.

Authorities say the suspect was non-compliant at first, but was taken into custody with ‘less-lethal force’ and contact with the K9.

Broderick was treated at a nearby hospital, released, then booked into the Thurston County Jail for first-degree murder.

On Monday, just before 9 a.m., LPD officers responded to reports of shots fired at a home in the 5500 block of Chelan Lane SE. When they arrived, they found a 43-year-old man with several gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the shooting, police named Broderick as the homicide suspect, and asked the community to keep an eye out for him.

Throughout the five-day manhunt, police warned the public to call 911 and not approach him if he was spotted. At the time, he was considered armed and dangerous.

The LPD says additional people have been arrested for helping Broderick hide from the authorities, and more arrests are likely to happen as detectives continue to investigate.

This is a developing story.