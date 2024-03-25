13-year-old arrested for sexual assault of 9-year-old in Bellevue

In a case described as shocking even by experienced law enforcement officers, Bellevue Police have arrested a 13-year-old suspect in connection with the sexual assault of a nine-year-old child.

The investigation, ongoing for over a month, was prompted by allegations made at the end of February from an incident that occurred at Phoenix Gym for Judo training.

Officer Seth Tyler commented on the rarity of such cases, stating, "Usually it's a coach, a teacher, or other person of authority, but this is the first time that we've seen, or that I've seen, this specific type of behavior."

Jamey Hough, whose 8-year-old son attends the gym, expressed his shock, saying, "Naturally, I'm like, 'Whoa, what's going on?'" as he pulled up to the empty lot.

Hough, like other parents, had positive remarks about the gym's coaches and staff. Overall, it was a pleasant experience for his son. "He's enjoyed his time," Hough said. "He's met some friends and we've been happy with it so far."

According to Bellevue Police, the alleged assault reportedly took place at the gym, prompting an investigation.

"There was some inappropriate conduct of a sexual nature that occurred between a 13-year-old at that gym and the nine-year-old child," Tyler said.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the juvenile detention center, with charges pending. Tyler emphasized the seriousness of the situation, saying: "This is a very unusual case where the suspect is also a juvenile. But we are taking it seriously; this type of behavior needs intervention."

FOX 13 reached out to Phoenix Gym, who said the student had been expelled from the gym and the matter was being handled by police, but could not comment further.

RAINN, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization, showcases the prevalence of such incidents, saying every 68 seconds an American is sexually assaulted and every nine minutes there’s evidence or a claim a child is a victim of sexual abuse.

Hough shared his surprise at the allegations, highlighting the need for difficult conversations with his son.

"It can be a simple conversation as simple as your body is your body," Tyler said "You can tell someone not to touch you in certain places. These are inappropriate places. These are what boundaries are. Talk to your kids about boundaries at an early age so that they know what they are and the bottom line is if they believe something inappropriate is occurring, it's important to tell mom or dad."

Police reassured the community that they believe there is no ongoing danger at the gym and are withholding details of the assault to protect the victim. However, they urge anyone with information or who may have been affected to come forward.

For support and resources related to sexual assault, individuals in King County can reach out to 888-998-6423 or 425-282-0324. Assistance is available in both English and Spanish. You can also get help here.

Latest crime stories from FOX 13

2 shot during Kent domestic dispute, 1 in police custody

11 arrested, 8 stolen vehicles recovered in Pierce County emphasis patrols

Grandparents attack daughter, kidnap her child in Lakewood, court docs say

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.