Teenager dies in Snohomish mobile home park fire, officials investigating

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue)

Officials are investigating after a teenager died in a fire at a Snohomish mobile home park early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called around 4:33 a.m. to the Three Rivers Mobile Home Park in Snohomish, responding to reports of a neighbor’s fifth wheel camper in flames.

Four people, including a teenager, were inside the trailer when it caught fire. Three were able to escape, but the teenager became trapped inside.

Fire crews tried to rescue the teenager by focusing where they were reportedly trapped.

Once the flames were put out, crews got into the trailer and found the teenager dead.

A nearby trailer was also damaged by the fire, but authorities confirmed everyone inside safely got out.

The fire marshal is still working to determine what led up to the fire, but says there is no cause yet.