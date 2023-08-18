Things to do: Hawaiian Festival, Chief Seattle Days, FREE activities & more!

If you live in Western Washington and have not yet been to a local festival this summer, it appears this weekend is THE weekend to do so. There are at least 11 different cities around Puget Sound celebrating their own unique festivals, so if your goal is to have fun and save money, look no further. Here are Things to Do.

While the forecast is a refreshing change of pace with cooler temperatures - wildfire smoke and bad air quality is in store this weekend.

FESTIVALS

Chief Seattle Days (Suquamish, Aug. 18-20)

Don't miss Chief Seattle Days hosted by the Suquamish Tribe in Suquamish. Experience salmon bakes, thrilling canoe races, games, tournaments, singing, dancing, vendors, and a memorial service at Chief Seattle's gravesite. Join the 5K run on Sunday at 9 a.m.

Hawaiian Festival (Lynnwood, Aug. 19)

Experience the joy of live music, witness mesmerizing dance performances, and savor the flavors of authentic Hawaiian cuisine at the much-anticipated Lynnwood Luau. This vibrant event will be held in the lively plaza just outside the Lynnwood Event Center, located at 3711 196th St. SW in Lynnwood. Best of all, admission is absolutely FREE of charge.

BrasilFest (Seattle Center, Aug. 20)

Check out classical guitar, folk music, and samba at BrasilFest. Witness capoeira martial arts, dazzling costumes, and enjoy authentic food at the Seattle Center Armory, 305 Harrison St. FREE admission.

Louisiana festival (Kent, Aug. 19)

Don't miss out on the vibrant Cajun Fest at Burlington Green in Kent. Enjoy high-energy Zydeco and Cajun bands, indulge in Cajun-themed food from various food trucks, and explore the beer & wine garden, vendors, and kids activities. Feel free to bring your costumes, folding chairs, and blankets for added comfort. Admission to this exciting event is completely FREE.

Snoqualmie Festival (Aug. 19)

Join the festivities at Snoqualmie Days! Enjoy a delicious pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m., participate in the 5K run at 9:30 a.m., and experience train rides available for purchase. Don't miss the lively parade at 11 a.m., the vibrant music stage, and the variety of vendors along car-free Railroad Avenue next to the Northwest Railway Museum and Snoqualmie Depot located at 38625 SE King St. Admission to this event is – you guessed it – FREE .

A music crawl is held Friday night.

River’s Edge Brewfest (Snohomish, Aug. 19)

Join the fun at River's Edge Brewfest in Snohomish. Experience live music, enjoy lawn games, participate in a silent auction, and savor delectable food from food trucks. Plus, you'll receive 10 tickets to sample a variety of drinks from local craft breweries, distilleries, and wineries. The event takes place at Stocker Fields, located at 27 Pine Ave. in Snohomish.

Arlington SkyFest (Aug. 19)

Experience Arlington SkyFest at Arlington Municipal Airport. Enjoy aerobatic pilots, a balloon glow, and synchronized lighted drones. Buy an online ticket for up to 8 people with parking/picnic space included. Pre-show entertainment, exhibits, and vendors start at 2 p.m., with a car show at 3 p.m. Join us at 18204 59th Ave. NE in Arlington for an unforgettable event.

Tumwater Artesian Brewfest (Aug 19)

Experience Tumwater Artesian Brewfest on August 19 from 1-8 pm. Taste 100 northwest beers, wine, and food vendors at Tumwater Valley Golf Club, 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive SE. Must be 21+ with ID. No pets allowed.

Celebrate Shoreline Festival (Aug 19)

Celebrate Shoreline at Cromwell Park, 18030 Meridian Ave. N. Enjoy live music, children's theater, activities, food vendors, and a beer garden. MOSTLY FREE.

Fresh Paint (Everett, Aug. 19-20)

Experience the vibrant Fresh Paint event in downtown Everett. Transforming the area into a large outdoor studio, it features 100 artists' booths, live entertainment, food vendors, and captivating glassblowing demonstrations. Located near the Schack Art Center at 2921 Hoyt Ave. in Everett, admission to this event is free. Additionally, don't miss the adults-only Sip on the Sound event, formerly known as Everett Uncorked, taking place on Friday and Saturday.

Washington State International Kite Festival (Long Beach, Aug. 21-27)

Witness the exhilarating spectacle of kite fliers competing at the Washington State International Kite Festival in Long Beach, located along the breezy Pacific Coast. Admission is FREE , whether you choose to watch the kite fliers or fly your own kite. For those interested, the nearby World Kite Museum at 303 SW Sid Snyder Drive in Long Beach offers a separate admission fee.

SPORTS

Sounders vs. Atlanta

Watch the Seattle Sounders take on Atlanta at Lumen Field on Aug. 20. Tickets are available here.

Seahawks vs. Dallas

The Seahawks are hosting the Dallas Cowboys this weekend at Lumen Field on Aug. 19. Tickets are available on StubHub.

Other Activities

Seattle Tattoo Expo

ZooTunes at Woodland Park Zoo

Enjoy world-class artists at ZooTunes held at Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle. Children aged 2 and younger can enter for free. Get your tickets at StubHub.

Capitol Hill Garage Sale

Discover treasures at the Capitol Hill Garage Sale, featuring dozens of neighborhood sales and over 100 sellers at Cal Anderson Park in Seattle. Admission is FREE!

Chomp!

Experience Chomp! at Marymoor Park in Redmond. This event celebrates local farms, chefs, and restaurants with a farmer's market, healthy food, ecological activities, live music, and more. Take the shuttle bus from Redmond Park & Ride for free admission or pay $5 for parking.