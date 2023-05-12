Things to do: Sunshine, heat advisory, flowers, Mother's Day
Mother's Day weekend is here, and there are a lot of events happening in the Puget Sound area. Keep in mind, this weekend may require sunscreen and a way to keep cool.
According to the weather forecast, temperatures could reach 90 degrees on Saturday or Sunday - which could break a new record.
Skagit Valley Tulips open for Mother's Day
15th Annual Pike Place Flower Festival
Mother's Day train ride
You can take a two-hour roundtrip ride between North Bend and Snoqualmie on a real steam engine train this Mother's Day.
West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day (Saturday)
FREE things to do
- Bellevue Botanical Garden
- Frye Art Museum
- Gates Foundation (Closed Sunday)
- Gold Rush Museum
- Kubota Garden
Seattle Art Walks
Meet local artists and see their work during Seattle Art Walks. Free.
- May 12 (6 to 9 p.m.) – Belltown
- May 13 (6 to 9 p.m.) – Ballard
- May 13 (1 to 7 p.m.) – Georgetown