Things to do: Sunshine, heat advisory, flowers, Mother's Day

Things To Do
Warmer temperatures on the way

More warmth is on the way as a strong ridge of high pressure along with easterly winds will control the forecast, leaving us with plenty of sunshine and well above-average highs.

Mother's Day weekend is here, and there are a lot of events happening in the Puget Sound area. Keep in mind, this weekend may require sunscreen and a way to keep cool.

According to the weather forecast, temperatures could reach 90 degrees on Saturday or Sunday - which could break a new record.

Skagit Valley Tulips open for Mother's Day

The tulips in Skagit Valley are continuing to show off their beautiful blooms and colors. The colder spring meant a later blossom this year, but the good news - as you get out your shorts and sandals for all the sunshine this weekend, you can still check out the acres of flowers.

15th Annual Pike Place Flower Festival

As Pike Place is preparing for the 15th edition of their big Flower Festival, thousands will visit this Mother's Day weekend to shop for flowers and listen to music.

Mother's Day train ride

You can take a two-hour roundtrip ride between North Bend and Snoqualmie on a real steam engine train this Mother's Day. 

For more information, click here.

West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day (Saturday)

Looking to go shopping this weekend? On Saturday, West Seattle is bringing back it's Community Garage Sale Day for the 17th year.

FREE things to do

  • Bellevue Botanical Garden
  • Frye Art Museum
  • Gates Foundation (Closed Sunday)
  • Gold Rush Museum
  • Kubota Garden

Seattle Art Walks

Meet local artists and see their work during Seattle Art Walks. Free.