Things to do: Sunshine, heat advisory, flowers, Mother's Day

Mother's Day weekend is here, and there are a lot of events happening in the Puget Sound area. Keep in mind, this weekend may require sunscreen and a way to keep cool.

According to the weather forecast, temperatures could reach 90 degrees on Saturday or Sunday - which could break a new record.

Skagit Valley Tulips open for Mother's Day

15th Annual Pike Place Flower Festival

Mother's Day train ride

You can take a two-hour roundtrip ride between North Bend and Snoqualmie on a real steam engine train this Mother's Day.

West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day (Saturday)

FREE things to do

Bellevue Botanical Garden

Frye Art Museum

Gates Foundation (Closed Sunday)

Gold Rush Museum

Kubota Garden

Seattle Art Walks

Meet local artists and see their work during Seattle Art Walks. Free.