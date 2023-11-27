This is the drunkest city in Washington state, study finds

The drunkest city in Washington might surprise you. Any guesses?

24/7WallSt, a financial news website, looked at the percentage of men and women over the age of 18 who reported heavy or binge-drinking in metros across the United States.

In Washington, Bellingham ranked #1 with 22.9% of adults stating that they drink excessively. Statewide, Washington was the 21st lowest at 18%.

Bellingham's population is about 230,000 people. Countywide driving deaths involving alcohol were 24.7% for Whatcom County - that is lower than the statewide average of 32.7%, 13th highest in the US.

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

According to Visit Bellingham, there are about 17 popular craft breweries in the county, including some highly-respected ones nationally.

In Oregon, the drunkest city is Bend, according to the study. About 22.6% of adults reported excessive drinking. Bend's population is 206,000.

READ ALSO: The more people exercise, the lazier they are throughout the rest of the day, study suggests

Idaho's drunkest city is Lewiston with 20.3% of adults drinking excessively.