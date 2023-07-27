'Today, I'm angry:' Sheriff speaks out about youth gang violence in Snohomish County

Following a triple shooting involving teens in Lynnwood, Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney says state laws make investigating gang violence involving kids a challenge.

Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating early morning violence that happened in Lynnwood.

Officials say around 3:50 a.m., deputies responded to a drive-by shooting in the 3400 block of 158th Street Southwest.

A 16-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy, a third victim, who gave a fake name, were all hit in the shooting. Investigators say none of the victims were cooperative.

"Today I'm angry. I’m angry at what happened to the community," said Fortney.

Fortney said last year, several feuding gangs were responsible for an uptick in violence in Snohomish County.

The county, joined by the Everett Police Department and the Lynnwood Police Department, created a violent crime task force last year. The goal was to crack down on gang violence.

However, Fortney said going after these types of crimes when kids are involved makes things more difficult.

"We literally cannot talk to juvenile, criminal suspects in the state of Washington under the rules that we," he said.

Fortney said following the shooting in Lynnwood, witnesses reported seeing a silver sedan leaving the area.

Late in the morning, police found a stolen silver sedan near the same area. Officials say four kids tried to run from the scene, but were all detained.

However, because of state law, Fortney said they can’t ask them questions to determine if the suspects are connected to the shooting.

Fortney said he created a youth program in the county to help kids who have been in gangs and who have committed crimes to help them, but crime suspects also need to be held accountable.

"What we are doing in the state of Washington, when it comes to investigating juvenile crime, to me, it’s unacceptable. I don’t think we’re helping kids with some of the newer legislation that has been passed," he said.