3 hospitalized after shooting in Lynnwood

Deputies are investigating after three people were shot Thursday morning in Lynnwood.

Before 4 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting off 158th Street Southwest.

According to investigators, neighbors heard several shots fired and called 911.

When deputies arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds and the suspects left the scene in a car.

Two were taken to Providence and one was taken to Harborview Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown.

Deputies told FOX 13 two of the three victims were teen males – a 16-year-old and 18-year-old. The third' victim's age is not known.

Investigators said two handguns were recovered at the scene and the victims were uncooperative with the investigation.