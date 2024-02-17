Trooper shot in leg in Kent, two suspects arrested

A trooper was shot in the leg after attempting to make a traffic stop in Kent Friday night.

Washington State Patrol says a vehicle fled from a traffic stop near the Driftwood Apartments around 11 p.m., and the suspect fired at a trooper as they were running away.

The trooper was taken to Harborview with non-life-threatening injuries.

Kent Police say two people have been arrested in connection to the shooting.

WSP originally used aircraft and K-9s to try and locate the suspect.

This shooting comes just hours after a fatal shooting on a Metro bus in Kent.