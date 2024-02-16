Shooting on Metro bus leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Kent

Detectives are investigating after a fatal shooting on a Metro bus in Kent.

Officers were called around 1:00 p.m. to reports of a shooting on a King County Metro bus while it was driving in Kent.

The bus pulled over near Central Ave S and E Gowe St, and a 29-year-old man stepped out and fell to the ground with a gunshot wound. Police and fire personnel attempted lifesaving measures, but the man died from his injuries.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (File / FOX 13)

At the same time, officers also identified a 35-year-old man with minor injuries, who told police the other man had attacked him on the bus.

An early investigation suggests the 29-year-old approached the other man on the bus and started a fight with him. At one point, police believe the 35-year-old shot him once.

RELATED: Kent students robbed at gunpoint, threatened while walking to school, parents testify

Police say the 35-year-old is cooperating with detectives.

It is not yet known what led up to the altercation, or the relationship between the two men involved.