Shooting on Metro bus leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Kent
KENT, Wash. - Detectives are investigating after a fatal shooting on a Metro bus in Kent.
Officers were called around 1:00 p.m. to reports of a shooting on a King County Metro bus while it was driving in Kent.
The bus pulled over near Central Ave S and E Gowe St, and a 29-year-old man stepped out and fell to the ground with a gunshot wound. Police and fire personnel attempted lifesaving measures, but the man died from his injuries.
At the same time, officers also identified a 35-year-old man with minor injuries, who told police the other man had attacked him on the bus.
An early investigation suggests the 29-year-old approached the other man on the bus and started a fight with him. At one point, police believe the 35-year-old shot him once.
Police say the 35-year-old is cooperating with detectives.
It is not yet known what led up to the altercation, or the relationship between the two men involved.