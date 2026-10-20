Uwajimaya celebrates 98 years as local specialty grocer expands

The Brief Family-owned Pacific Rim grocer Uwajimaya is celebrating 98 years of business in the Puget Sound region. Founded in 1928, the store survived WWII incarceration camps to grow from a local market into a major regional hub. Despite widespread retail grocery closures, the company is actively planning further expansion across western Washington.



A local, family-owned specialty grocer is celebrating a major milestone this month, marking 98 years of serving Japanese groceries and Pacific Rim specialties in the Puget Sound region.

Uwajimaya, founded in 1928, is commemorating nearly a century in business with special events and plans for further regional expansion.

From Humble Beginnings to Post-War Resilience

The backstory:

The business was originally founded by current President and CEO Denise Moriguchi's grandfather.

"My grandfather, his specialty item when he first started was a fishcake that he learned to make in the town of Uwajima, and 'ya' means store, so he named it after the town of his specialty product," Moriguchi said.

During World War II, Moriguchi's grandparents were sent to an incarceration camp, causing them to lose the original business. Following their release, they restarted the company in Seattle in the 1940s.

Serving as a Cultural Connection and Shopping Destination

Local perspective:

Over the past nine decades, Uwajimaya has grown from a neighborhood market into a regional destination. For many Japanese immigrants, the store offers a vital connection to their home country.

"People feel that connection to maybe their home country if they’ve moved here, and they really feel their grandparents or their family or their home, or we also create new discoveries," Moriguchi said.

The store's aisles remain stocked with sauces, snacks imported directly from Japan, and fresh seafood displays.

Inside Uwajimaya in Tacoma, Washington

Looking Ahead to Future Growth

What's next:

While many retail grocery stores have faced closures in recent years, Uwajimaya is actively planning to expand its footprint across western Washington.

The Source: Information for this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle's Shirah Matsuzawa, who spoke with Uwjimaya's President and CEO, Denise Moriguchi.

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