4 months after city pledge, crime persists near 12th and Jackson

The Brief Four months after Mayor Katie Wilson launched an initiative to curb open-air drug use and retail crime at 12th & Jackson, local business owners report conditions haven't improved and shops continue to close. Remaining business owners, including a newly opened delivery-only restaurant owner, say safety and property threats remain high, forcing them to alter daily operations and closely guard their storefronts. The Mayor's Office has not yet provided requested data on police arrests or diversion program enrollments conducted at the intersection since the June rollout.



Four months after Mayor Katie Wilson pledged a "new path forward" to curb open-air drug activity and retail crime at 12th Avenue and South Jackson Street, local business owners report that conditions at the intersection have not improved.

The ongoing safety issues have forced several area establishments to close or relocate.

Despite the neighborhood's challenges, 28-year-old Oscar Xu opened his first restaurant this month at the former site of Henry’s Taiwan Kitchen. His Chinese fusion spot, Sweet Intentions Eatery, operates strictly on a delivery-only basis while signs from the previous restaurant remain up.

Unmet Expectations in Little Saigon

The backstory:

In June, Mayor Wilson released a statement outlining a targeted strategy for the neighborhood, writing, "Community groups and business owners in the Little Saigon neighborhood have been struggling for years with chronic safety issues near 12th & Jackson."

The city's strategy aimed to "disrupt the drug dealing, public disorder, and other illegal activity" by increasing police personnel to offer individuals a choice between diversion programs or booking into jail, alongside deploying $1.1 million in funding for neighborhood outreach and mobile overdose treatment teams.

What they're saying:

"We will no longer tolerate open-air drug sale and use and vending stolen goods," Wilson stated at the time, adding, "Changing conditions here will take time, but I believe these steps will finally start moving us in the right direction."

Four months later, neighborhood vendors say little progress has materialized.

"I hope it's getting better in the future," Xu said. "So, I, like, give it a try."

Security Threats Dictate Daily Operations

While Seattle Police officers continue to patrol the area, merchants say safety concerns dictate how they manage their daily routines.

"I don't feel very safe," Xu said. "Of course, I have to pack my car in front of my restaurant, and I keep my eye on my car."

Property-related disruptions and threats remain an ongoing risk for merchants in the plaza.

"Last week, there was one guy, he tried to throwing things through the window. Just behind you the window," Xu said. "I was in the kitchen, but I heard the sound so I came out."

Business Owners Request Action and Data

What's next:

With surrounding storefronts continuing to shutter, remaining business operators are urging city leadership to step up support for the corridor.

"We don't want to see any smoking or drugs around this area," Xu said. "We see a lot of restaurants close in this plaza."

FOX 13 News has requested the Mayor’s Office provide data showing the total number of arrests and Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) program enrollments executed at the intersection since the initiative launched in June.

The Source: Information for this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle's Dan Griffin, who spoke with officials within the Mayor's Office and Oscar Xu, the owner of Sweet Intentions Eatery.

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