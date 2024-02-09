WA bill aimed at raising property taxes dies in Senate

A bill that would have raised property taxes in Washington has died in the State Senate.

Senate Bill 5770, sponsored by Sen. Jamie Pedersen, was shot down after receiving serious backlash from Republicans before it went up for a floor vote.

The bill would have given local governments the authority to raise property taxes, increasing the annual cap from one-percent to three-percent.

Sources tell Fox 13 Seattle the bill was pulled last minute because some of the bill's sponsors pulled their support.

The legislation will no longer move forward.