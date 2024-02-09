Expand / Collapse search

WA bill aimed at raising property taxes dies in Senate

By Fox 13 News Staff
Published 
FOX 13 Seattle

Critics of proposal to raise property taxes call it the' largest in state history' if fully implemented

Several citizens showed up to speak, including one retired firefighter who said he lives on a fixed income and could not afford property taxes going up even more than they are. Another woman said increased property taxes will hurt first-time home buyers, making it more expensive to afford the American dream.

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A bill that would have raised property taxes in Washington has died in the State Senate.

Senate Bill 5770, sponsored by Sen. Jamie Pedersen, was shot down after receiving serious backlash from Republicans before it went up for a floor vote.

The bill would have given local governments the authority to raise property taxes, increasing the annual cap from one-percent to three-percent.

Sources tell Fox 13 Seattle the bill was pulled last minute because some of the bill's sponsors pulled their support.

The legislation will no longer move forward.