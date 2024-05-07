A recent outbreak of E. coli linked to contaminated walnuts has sparked food safety concerns, prompting health officials to issue warnings and recalls across multiple states.

Bill Marler, a foodborne illness lawyer and national expert, has been closely monitoring the situation, cautioning consumers about the potential risks associated with consuming these tainted nuts.

As of now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported 12 cases of illness linked to the consumption of these walnuts, with seven individuals requiring hospitalization. Disturbingly, two children have developed kidney failure as a result of the infection, according to Marler.

The outbreak has raised alarm bells, especially considering the unexpected source of contamination.

"Walnuts don't seem like the thing you would think [to be contaminated with E. coli]," Marler said. Nevertheless, the affected nuts were sold across 19 states, including Washington, California, Arizona, and Texas, among others.

Consumers are advised to be vigilant, as the contaminated walnuts may have been distributed further than initially anticipated. Symptoms of E. coli infection typically manifest within 3 to 4 days after consumption and include diarrhea, which may become bloody.

In response to the outbreak, a recall of the affected walnuts is currently underway. Approximately 50 stores, including Co-Ops, PCC, and Natural markets, sold the tainted nuts. Marler fears the numbers of sick people may only double.

"They caught those cases quickly," Marler said. "They pulled the product from the market and hopefully, we won't see that many more, but I think, unfortunately, you're probably going to see a doubling of the numbers."

He believes CDC statistics are true – for every one person counted, there's usually about 20 others that don't get a stool culture, but are sick.

"Right now, you probably really do have 40 people, maybe closer to 50 people sick," Marler said. "Whether all those people ever get counted that'd be another thing," Marler said.

Marler represents a nine-year old from Santa Rosa, California, who has developed acute kidney failure.

"He luckily didn't require dialysis, which is really a bad sign, but he did require three blood transfusions," Marler said. He says their parents shopped at two different health food stores who both carry the same products, so it's unclear which store had the tainted nuts.

"Food safety of the source is so important because our supply chains are long, they're complex, and it's really sometimes very difficult to trace back," Marler said.

The attorney emphasizes the importance of checking the origin of purchased walnuts and disposing of any potentially contaminated products.

For those who may have purchased walnuts from Gibson Farms, health officials recommend disposing of them immediately and sanitizing any surfaces they may have come into contact with.

FDA urges you to contact your healthcare provider if you think you may have symptoms of an E. coli infection after eating organic walnuts.

