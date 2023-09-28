Washington Gov. Jay Inslee tests positive for COVID-19 for a third time

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has tested positive for COVID-19 for the third time and is experiencing "very mild symptoms including a mild cough."

Gov. Inslee's office issued a news release with the information Thursday morning.

Officials said Inslee was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID before the governor got an updated booster injection Wednesday evening. The governor tested positive Thursday.

"COVID remains with us and vaccination remains as important as ever," Inslee said. "We are so appreciative that we have this vaccine that has the ability to keep you out of the hospital or worse. I'm glad I received it and encourage others to take advantage."

Inslee previously tested positive for COVID in Feb. 2023 and May 2022.

The Biden administration recently announced it would begin providing free COVID-19 tests again this fall.