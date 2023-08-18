Washington state on track to achieve 100% clean energy by 2045, leaders say

State leaders say Washington is making significant strides toward its goal of achieving 100% clean energy by 2045 through collaborative efforts among government, and local communities, backed by investments in renewable energy projects and power grid enhancements.

As mandated by the Clean Energy Transformation Act of 2019, the state's leadership is investing in a mix of renewable energy projects, grid enhancements, and strategic partnerships to pave the way for a greener future.

Financial Backing and Tribal Initiatives

With a focus on bolstering the transition to clean energy, Washington's government is funneling millions of dollars into various investments and power grid upgrades.

Solar installations and energy storage initiatives, in particular, are being developed in collaboration with tribal communities. Funding for these projects derives from the proceeds of policies like the Climate Commitment Act, which underscores the state's dedication to combating climate change through concrete action.

Climate Concerns and Grassroots Support

Local concerns about the impacts of climate change have garnered attention, prompting both political leaders and corporations to respond. Residents of the Seattle area say they are concerned about the disproportionate burden of climate change borne by communities that are not major contributors to the issue.

"I'm concerned about communities who are not the ones who are most actively creating or contributing to climate change – being the ones who are oftentimes the ones who are dealing with the brunt of climate change," said Monique, who lives in Seattle.

Progress Toward Clean Energy

Washington state has already made significant strides in its journey toward clean energy. Currently, 60% of the energy consumed in the state is sourced from renewables, predominantly hydropower. The commitment to clean energy is further exemplified by Governor Jay Inslee's endorsement of additional legislation that mandates better planning for transmitting electricity. The emphasis on sustainability and environmental stewardship extends beyond the public sector, with private companies taking an increasingly active role.

Mark Dyson, Managing Director at the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI), a non-profit dedicated to energy transition, highlighted the role of corporations in carbon emission reduction.

"It's true that corporations have been helping lead the charge on reducing carbon emissions on the grid for at least the past 15 years, but we know now that we have to move even faster" said Dyson. RMI's latest initiative, "Zero Emissions / Reliability Optimized Grid Initiative" ZEROGrid, aims to guide collaborative efforts in lowering greenhouse gas emissions across global power grids while ensuring reliability and expansion.

Collaborative Momentum and Global Impact

Prominent companies with local ties, such as Meta (owner of Facebook and Instagram) and Salesforce, are joining forces under the umbrella of the ZEROgrid initiative along with other companies like Akamai, General Motors, Prologis and Walmart.

Peter Freed, Head of Energy Strategy at Meta, emphasized the benefits of collaboration in decarbonizing the power grid.

"When you bring it all together as a collaboration, we think that we can go faster, and we think that we have a greater impact than we could alone."

This approach facilitates shared expertise, resources, and strategies, accelerating the transition to cleaner energy sources.

Freed also noted the comprehensive nature of collaborative efforts, encompassing investments, research and development, new technologies, and policy advocacy. The collaborative approach addresses the challenges that individual companies might encounter while advancing their decarbonization objectives.

Power Grid Upgrades and a Greener Future

The Bonneville Power Administration's announcement of a $2 billion investment to upgrade its energy transmission system is a significant step in reinforcing Washington's commitment to renewable energy.

These projects will undergo rigorous environmental reviews and are expected to facilitate the movement of renewable energy to major population centers, including Puget Sound and Portland. This infusion of funding aligns with the state's broader mission of achieving cleaner energy distribution.