Well-known Chicago actor Mike Nussbaum dies at 99

CHICAGO - Mike Nussbaum, one of Chicago's best known actors, has died at age 99.   

The famous actor was just days away from celebrating his 100th birthday. He died Saturday morning in his hometown.

He was raised in Portage Park and began acting in Chicago theater in the 1960s. Nussbaum made his mark starring in a number of David Mamet's famous plays, like "American Buffalo" and "Glengarry Glen Ross." 

He also had notable roles in films, including "Men In Black" and "Field of Dreams." 

Even at 99, Nussbaum was still working on the stage and was acknowledged by the Actor's Equity Union as being the oldest professional actor in the country. 