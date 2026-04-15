WA’s San Juan Islands lose power after mainland accident

The Brief Nearly all customers in the San Juan Islands lost power Wednesday morning, affecting about 98% of the area. Officials said the outage was caused by a traffic incident on the mainland, and crews are assessing the damage. There is no estimated restoration time, and outages could last more than four hours.



Nearly all customers on the San Juan Islands lost power Wednesday morning, and the cause remains under investigation.

98% of customers lose power on San Juan Islands

(OPALCO)

According to Orcas Power & Light Cooperative (OPALCO), three active outages are impacting 15,071 customers. The utility’s outage map shows 15,403 total customers, meaning about 98% of the San Juan Islands are without power.

What caused the power outage on the San Juan Islands?

At about 8:50 a.m., OPALCO said Puget Sound Energy (PSE) confirmed the outage was caused by an accident on the mainland, and crews are assessing the damage.

FOX 13 Seattle learned the outage was caused by a "traffic incident" on the mainland and is working to gather more details.

On the left is a screenshot of OPALCO's Outage Map, showing 98% of customers without power. On the right is a screenshot of PSE's Outage Map, showing a power outage near Anacortes. (OPALCO and PSE)

What they're saying:

"We have received confirmation from PSE and BPA that this outage has been linked to an active outage in the PSE territory," said OPALCO communications. "They have cited the cause of the outage as a traffic accident, but we do not have more concrete details at this time."

When will power be restored on the San Juan Islands?

As of 9 a.m., there was no estimated restoration time. Crews expect the outage could take longer than four hours to repair.

(OPALCO)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Orcas Power & Light Cooperative (OPALCO) and Puget Sound Energy.

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