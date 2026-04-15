Fire forces extended closure at Puyallup, WA school

The Brief Ferrucci Junior High School will remain closed through early May as the Puyallup School District manages extensive fire, water, and smoke damage from an April 4 blaze. Starting April 20, the district will implement a temporary plan moving seventh and eighth graders to remote learning, while ninth graders attend in-person classes at nearby campuses. Officials are currently awaiting environmental study results and must secure safety permits before any staff or students can re-enter the compromised building.



A Puyallup school remains closed this week after a fire earlier this month.

The backstory:

On April 4, crews responded to reports of a fire at Ferrucci Junior High School. The fire alarm and sprinkler system were activated. No one was inside the building during the time of the fire, said officials with Central Pierce Fire and Rescue.

Fire crews at Ferrucci Junior High on April 4, 2026. (Central Pierce Fire and Rescue)

The fire left the building with some smoke and water damage.

The Puyallup School District told families on Tuesday that, due to the restoration and cleanup, the building will not be in use for the rest of this week and next two weeks.

What they're saying:

District officials developed a temporary instructional plan that combines in-person and remote learning while the building is closed. This will be for April 20–May 1:

Seventh and eighth grades: Remote learning.

Ninth grade: In-person learning at Emerald Ridge High School and Glacier View Junior High School. Officials are finalizing student schedules and transportation for ninth graders.

Additional details will be released by Thursday, April 16.

What's next:

Investigators determined full personal protective equipment is required to enter the building, delaying access for school staff and restoration crews. The district is awaiting air quality results and has ordered a comprehensive environmental study to check for surface contamination beyond the fire site.

District officials said the new addition and all main-floor classrooms were significantly compromised. Extensive fire, water and smoke damage prevent the district from reopening any portion of the school. Officials must also secure necessary permits before staff or students can re-enter.

The district said it plans to submit an emergency waiver request to the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) for these additional closure days and will share updates as they become available.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Puyallup School District and Central Pierce Fire and Rescue.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

A Chili's is opening in Seattle, but you'll need a pass to visit. Here's why

Get ready for summer weekend car bans in Seattle. 'This is your city,' says mayor

Suspects arrested in Seattle-area robbery ring targeting the elderly

It cost us $200 for a day at the WA Spring Fair. Where did it all go?

Video shows two skiers rescued in WA's North Cascades

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.