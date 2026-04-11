Seattle Public Library offering slew of spring break activities for families

The Brief The Seattle Public Library is hosting a variety of free, drop-in activities for students and families from April 13 through April 17. Featured programs include interactive workshops, board game sessions, and creative events like LEGO building and "Donuts & Doodles." No registration is required for any events, and families can also access daily library resources such as free printing and literacy support.



With this year's spring breaks rolling out across western Washington school districts, local entities like the Seattle Public Library system are providing free community events that are family-friendly.

The Seattle Public Library (SPL) unveiled a new list of youth and family programming scheduled for spring break, running from Monday, Apr. 13, through Friday, Apr. 17. Organizers say this initiative aims to provide students and caregivers with high-quality, community-focused activities while schools are out of session.

There will be various workshops for the community to participate in throughout the week.

Keep reading for a full list of times, locations, and details about these events.

Green Lake library branch Seattle Public Library (Xichen J via Yelp)

What they're saying:

"We are inviting the community to explore our branches as hubs for both creativity and relaxation," the Library stated. Beyond the special events, families are encouraged to utilize the Library’s daily resources, including curated children’s sections, educational toys, and essential services like free printing and literacy assistance from staff.

In addition to the spring break specials, SPL will continue to host its regular schedule of story times and recurring family programs throughout the week.

In an effort to remain as accessible as possible, the Library has confirmed that registration is not required for any of the programs.

Monday, April 13

Game On! Board Games & Nintendo Switch

Time: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: Green Lake Branch

Details: Calling all board gamers! Join us to play a game or two, or bring your own to share.

Tuesday, April 14

Kids Make & Build

Time: 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Location: Northgate Branch

Details: Build, craft, and create. For ages 5 to 12.

Pies and Puzzles

Time: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: Green Lake Branch

Details: Relax with a puzzle and a slice of pie!

Wednesday, April 15

Arts & Crafts

Time: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: Green Lake Branch

Details: An afternoon of connection through art. Crafting materials provided.

Green Lake library branch Seattle Public Library (Warren C via Yelp)

CRAFT-ernoon

Time: 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Location: Lake City Branch

Details: Elementary, middle, and high school students may join youth librarians for spring break crafts.

Thursday, April 16

Blanket Fort Reading Party

Time: 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Location: Southwest Branch

Details: Bring your own blankets to create a reading fort! Grab a book and read with friends and family.

Donuts & Doodles

Time: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: Northeast Branch

Details: Creating books, cards, zines, and comics.

Lego Fun

Time: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: Green Lake Branch

Details: Building supplies are provided

What you can do:

Families interested in attending can find a full schedule of events and branch locations at the SPL Calendar page.

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