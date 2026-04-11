Seattle Public Library offering slew of spring break activities for families
SEATTLE - With this year's spring breaks rolling out across western Washington school districts, local entities like the Seattle Public Library system are providing free community events that are family-friendly.
The Seattle Public Library (SPL) unveiled a new list of youth and family programming scheduled for spring break, running from Monday, Apr. 13, through Friday, Apr. 17. Organizers say this initiative aims to provide students and caregivers with high-quality, community-focused activities while schools are out of session.
There will be various workshops for the community to participate in throughout the week.
Keep reading for a full list of times, locations, and details about these events.
Green Lake library branch Seattle Public Library (Xichen J via Yelp)
What they're saying:
"We are inviting the community to explore our branches as hubs for both creativity and relaxation," the Library stated. Beyond the special events, families are encouraged to utilize the Library’s daily resources, including curated children’s sections, educational toys, and essential services like free printing and literacy assistance from staff.
In addition to the spring break specials, SPL will continue to host its regular schedule of story times and recurring family programs throughout the week.
In an effort to remain as accessible as possible, the Library has confirmed that registration is not required for any of the programs.
Monday, April 13
Game On! Board Games & Nintendo Switch
- Time: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Location: Green Lake Branch
- Details: Calling all board gamers! Join us to play a game or two, or bring your own to share.
Tuesday, April 14
Kids Make & Build
- Time: 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Location: Northgate Branch
- Details: Build, craft, and create. For ages 5 to 12.
Pies and Puzzles
- Time: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Location: Green Lake Branch
- Details: Relax with a puzzle and a slice of pie!
Wednesday, April 15
Arts & Crafts
- Time: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Location: Green Lake Branch
- Details: An afternoon of connection through art. Crafting materials provided.
Green Lake library branch Seattle Public Library (Warren C via Yelp)
CRAFT-ernoon
- Time: 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Location: Lake City Branch
- Details: Elementary, middle, and high school students may join youth librarians for spring break crafts.
Thursday, April 16
Blanket Fort Reading Party
- Time: 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Location: Southwest Branch
- Details: Bring your own blankets to create a reading fort! Grab a book and read with friends and family.
Donuts & Doodles
- Time: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Location: Northeast Branch
- Details: Creating books, cards, zines, and comics.
Lego Fun
- Time: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Location: Green Lake Branch
- Details: Building supplies are provided
What you can do:
Families interested in attending can find a full schedule of events and branch locations at the SPL Calendar page.
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The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Public Library.