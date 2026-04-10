Spring breakers, Seattle travelers face pricey airport rideshares, tough parking

Flying out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for spring break? You might want to check on rideshare prices and parking.

We've gotten word of some people getting $200 Ubers. Parking at the airport has also been in high demand.

"I wish it wasn't spring break because it's so busy and the prices are, like you said, outrageous for, like, Ubers, transportation and stuff," Selah Smith said.

Smith and her family are headed out of town for her daughter's birthday.

Seattle Tacoma International Airport passenger Sela Smith.

"I'm excited to go on the airplane," her daughter said. "Happy."

However, you may not be so happy if you want to park at SEA. Airport officials said the garage is 90% occupied and reserved parking is sold out through Saturday.

"We asked my dad to drop us off so we didn't have to worry about the parking," Smith said.

Seattle Tacoma International Airport parking garage

By the numbers:

Officials estimate 1.8 million people, including all those spring breakers, will have passed through the airport from April 2 to Monday.

They said Apr. 10 jumped to the busiest day of the spring period with an estimated 167,000 travelers going through the airport, whether it be departing, arriving, or connecting.

"We're under 1,000 open spaces right now, so that means you might have to tool around a little bit more," SEA spokesperson Perry Cooper said.

Seattle Tacoma International Airport Spokesman Perry Cooper.

Other options include off-site lots, shuttles, light rail or you can go rideshare. Just brace yourself for the cost.

One person tried to hitch a ride with Uber this week and saw $200 surge fares.

He took a cab instead.

At least one cab company offers a $45 flat-rate downtown to the airport.

Meanwhile, Marsha from Tacoma said no Ubers and no taxi. She'll drive herself.

Seattle Tacoma International Airport passengers

What they're saying:

"It's ridiculous. Can't believe the cost of it. It's cheaper to rent a car. You know. I wouldn't even think about it," she said.

Airport officials said you should be aware that they're doing maintenance and carpet replacement on skybridges connecting to the garages.

"Skybridge 1 started this week on the south end. Skybridge 6 on the north end will be down next week, then rotate the rest in over the next few weeks. Signs will be out to detour travelers to the next skybridge," Cooper said.

Seattle Tacoma International Airport passengers

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