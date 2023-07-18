West Nile virus in Washington detected in Yakima County

West Nile virus has been detected for the first time this year in Washington state, officials said.

This week, the city of Yakima announced the Yakima Health District received a report from Benton County Mosquito Control District that a mosquito sample collected from the Grandview Sewage Lagoons pools tested positive.

The mosquito pools are located in Yakima County, and closely bordering Benton County.

So far this year, there have been no human or animal cases of West Nile virus in the state.

The state has an interactive map that displays West Nile virus activity in Washington.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States. It is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito.

There is no vaccine to prevent infection but the best way to prevent ­­­West Nile is to protect yourself from mosquito bites. The CDC recommends insect repellent, wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants, treat clothing and gear, and take steps to control mosquitoes indoors and outdoors.