Woman arrested following South Beacon Hill standoff

Police arrested an assault suspect who barricaded herself inside a residence in South Beacon Hill on Monday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 3:00 a.m., officers responded to a report of an assault near the corner of 36th Ave. S and Cecil Ave. S.

Authorities say two people got in a physical fight, and the female suspect barricaded herself inside the home.

A hostage negotiation team responded, and the suspect eventually walked out and was arrested.

She will be booked into the King County Jail for assault.