Woman arrested following South Beacon Hill standoff
SEATTLE - Police arrested an assault suspect who barricaded herself inside a residence in South Beacon Hill on Monday.
According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 3:00 a.m., officers responded to a report of an assault near the corner of 36th Ave. S and Cecil Ave. S.
Authorities say two people got in a physical fight, and the female suspect barricaded herself inside the home.
A hostage negotiation team responded, and the suspect eventually walked out and was arrested.
She will be booked into the King County Jail for assault.