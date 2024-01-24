Seattle carjacking victim gets car back, police still seek 2 suspects

Police are working to identify two suspects who carjacked a woman in Seattle’s Madrona neighborhood Friday night.

Seattle Police say the victim was carjacked near 35th Ave and E Pine St around 9 p.m.

The victim told police she was driving home, when a red Kia passed by and parked ahead of her. She had just gotten out of the car, when she said two men got out of the Kia and one of them pointed a handgun at her.

The two men stole the car and drove away, but the victim was able to track it.

Officers and the victim tracked the car to Angle Lake in SeaTac. The suspects were still in the car and sped off when police arrived. They blew through stop signs, and the two men eventually got out and ran.

The woman got her car back, as well as her bag and cell phone that were still inside.

Police were unable to find the suspects after they ran, but did recover the red Kia where they left it; the car was reported stolen.

Anyone with information on the incident or suspects is urged to call SPD’s violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.