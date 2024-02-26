Woman killed in Puyallup shooting, police seek surveillance video

Police are investigating after a deadly shooting in Puyallup on Sunday night.

Officers were called around 8:51 p.m. to reports of gunshots near 10th Ave NW and 15th St NW. When they arrived, they did not find any victims or property damage, but spotted some spent bullet casings.

Less than 15 minutes later, a 22-year-old Kingston woman was admitted to St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Tacoma, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Tacoma Police were alerted, and communicated with Puyallup Police to determine the woman was associated with the shots fired near 10th Ave.

Puyallup Police say the woman died at the hospital.

According to authorities, the woman was a passenger of a black SUV in the area. Several others in the SUV got into an argument with some people at the intersection, when shots were fired into the SUV, eventually killing the victim.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

Anyone who lives in the area and has surveillance cameras is asked to check their recording on Feb. 25 from 8:00–9:00 p.m. If you have any information on the suspects or the shooting, you are encouraged to call the Puyallup Police tip line at (253) 770-3343 or email tips@puyallupwa.gov.