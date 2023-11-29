Expand / Collapse search

Woman stabbed in Seattle's Rainier Valley neighborhood, police investigating

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
FOX 13 Seattle

SEATTLE - Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood on Wednesday.

Just before 6 a.m., officers with the Seattle Police Department (SPD) responded to reports of a stabbing near the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Way S and S Willow St.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman with stab wounds in critical condition.

The Seattle Fire Department says the victim, a 31-year-old woman, was taken to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment.

The Seattle Department of Transportation said the right southbound lane of Martin Luther King Jr. Way S was blocked by police. The SPD asked the public to stay away from the area to investigate.

Further information is limited at this time, check back for updates.