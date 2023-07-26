WSP activates Silver Alert for missing man last seen in Tonasket

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued a Silver Alert for an elderly man last seen in Tonasket.

According to the WSP, 82-year-old Wiley E. Early was reported missing on Tuesday at around 3:30 p.m. Authorities say he was last seen walking in the city of Tonasket.

Washington State Patrol

The WSP says Early suffers from early onset dementia.

He is described as being 5’9", weighing 178 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt, jeans, black tennis shoes and a small black backpack.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he is, is asked to call 911.

This Silver Alert was activated on behalf of the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story.