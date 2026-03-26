Healthy Living: Colorectal cancer awareness

This content was provided by our sponsor, Kaiser Permanente.

Colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S., and is 20% more likely to impact the Black community than any other group.

Joining Studio 13 Live to highlight colorectal cancer awareness is Dr. Patricia Egwuatu with Kaiser Permanente Capitol Hill Medical Center.

Get more Healthy Living tips from Kaiser Permanente.

MORE HEALTH NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

New COVID-19 variant spreading through multiple states: What to know

Exercise-boosted liver enzyme tied to Alzheimer’s protection, study finds

Meta violated child safety laws, jury says: What this means for social media

Barry Manilow reveals how routine doctor visit for hip pain uncovered hidden cancer diagnosis

USDA issues alert for ground beef over possible metal contamination

These states rank as the most stressed places in America in 2026, data suggests

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX Seattle FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.