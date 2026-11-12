Healthy Living: Men's health awareness

This content was provided by our sponsor, Kaiser Permanente. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

November marks the nationwide men's health awareness movement.

Dr. Scott Itano, family medicine physician at Kaiser Permanente Northgate Medical Center, sits down on Good Day Seattle to talk about the movement, called "Movember," which highlights men's mental health throughout the month of November.

Get more Healthy Living tips from Kaiser Permanente.

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