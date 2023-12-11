Virtual Behavioral Health: A new frontier in mental wellness

This content was created in partnership with our sponsor, Regence BlueShield.

The U.S. and Washington are in the midst of a behavioral health crisis,, but virtual treatment holds promise to help get more people access to care, said Dr. Mike Franz, executive medical director of behavioral health for Regence BlueShield.

The crisis is particularly acute for youth, with 44 percent of high schoolers feeling persistently hopeless or sad, and 19 percent seriously contemplating suicide, according to a 2002 survey from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

The traditional model of in-person behavioral health care faces a major challenge: accessibility. Dr. Franz points out that many U.S. counties lack a single psychiatrist or psychologist. However, the advent of virtual behavioral health care is changing the landscape.

"The delivery of behavioral health care went from about 98 percent brick and mortar in-person to 100 percent virtual during COVID," said Dr. Franz.. Even after the pandemic, 50 percent of all behavioral health care continues to be rendered virtually.

This shift to virtual care has some significant advantages, Dr. Franz said. "It is increasing access, and people actually seem to like to get their care this way." The majority of patients report high satisfaction with virtual care, a trend that is reshaping how mental health services

are delivered.

People don’t just like virtual care; it leads to better health outcomes. "The research shows that for mild to moderate mental health and substance use disorders that can be treated effectively via virtual health, the outcomes are at least as good as they are in person," Dr. Franz said.

Here are some of the virtual providers offered by Regence BlueShield and other health plans: