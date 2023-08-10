Félix Hernández Mariners Hall of Fame weekend: Everything you need to know

This Saturday, the Seattle Mariners will be inducting Félix "King" Hernández into their Hall of Fame in front of a sold out crowd at T-Mobile Park.

Induction night will be a part of a weekend-long celebration, which includes postgame fireworks on Friday and then a boblehead giveaway on Sunday.

The Mariners are hosting the AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles for all three games.

Saturday's game is sold out but tickets are still available for Friday and Sunday's games.

Friday night’s game starts at 7:10 p.m., while Sunday’s series finale begins at 1:10 p.m.

King's Court at Victory Hall

Across the street from T-Mobile Park, Victory Hall at Boxyard will transform into King's Court on Friday and Saturday.

The organization said fans can turkey legs, limited-edition Félix inspired cocktails, participate in costume contests, giveaways, and more.

Transportation Alert

Fans planning to take link light rail this weekend, should prepare for delays as crews start maintenance work on parts of its tracks.

Crews will work on tracks at South Royal Brougham Way, which is near the stadiums and north of Stadium Station. Westlake, University Street, Pioneer Square, International District/Chinatown and Stadium stations will be closed starting Saturday.

1 line trains will run every 15 minutes between Northgate and Capitol Hill and between SODO and Angle Lake.